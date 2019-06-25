Storms return to the forecast — Here’s when to watch for rain

Humid air returns as temperatures turn warmer through the week. That will increase chances for rain and storms. Here's a breakdown of when to watch for thunderstorms.

TONIGHT

This will be a beautiful summer evening. Humidity stays low and temperatures will dip to the upper 60s by 11PM. Lows overnight fall to the lower to mid-60s. We will see some patchy clouds for the morning commute and a low chance for a stray shower or sprinkle.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be another great day with plenty of sunshine. However, you will need to be alert during the afternoon for a few showers or storms. The day won’t be a washout but pop-up style afternoon and early evening rain and storms are expected. Hit-or-miss rain and storms will begin firing off after 1PM and continuing through the early evening. Rain tapers off as the sun sets. Dew points climb back into the 60s, making it feel muggy again, and temperatures rise toward the mid-80s for daytime highs.

We will need to watch the afternoon storms that develop. While the day won’t be a complete washout, any storms that develop may produce heavy rain or some gusty wind and hail. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible.

Rain ends after sunset with clearing skies. Areas of fog will be possible Wednesday night, especially in spots that see some rain through the day. It will stay warm and humid with lows in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY

Temperatures continue heating up Thursday. Highs for the afternoon approach the upper 80s. We will have plenty of sunshine and will need to keep an eye out for a stray shower or storm during the afternoon. The chance for rain looks lower than Wednesday afternoon. However, with such warm and humid conditions in place, and a stalled front lingering in the region, a passing afternoon or early evening shower or storm will be possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Warmer temperatures continue through the end of the week with highs nearing the upper 80s into the weekend. The risk for spotty rain and storms climbs again Friday and into the start of the weekend. A cold front clears the area Sunday, opening the door for high pressure to build into the Valley. This will bring more dry weather to the area.

Watch the video at the top for a detailed walk-through of the forecast or CLICK HERE for the current 7-day outlook.