Storms, possibly heavy rain this afternoon

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning, mainly in Trumbull and Mercer counties. Temperatures in the upper 60s and dew points in the upper 60s. Humid, with temperatures in the lower 80s today. Partly sunny with showers and storms likely late morning and into the afternoon. Downpours are possible and we have a slight chance for strong storms today and into the early evening.

Early storms and downpours possible tonight. Cloudy with isolated showers late. Low in the upper 60s and muggy.



HUMID AGAIN WITH STORMS DEVELOPING TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Partly sunny Tuesday morning with showers and storms developing into the afternoon and evening. High in the low to mid 80s and humid.

Mid to upper 60s Tuesday night with isolated showers or storms.



BRIEF COOL-DOWN WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and cooler for Wednesday. Isolated shower or storm chance. High around 80°.

Mid 60s and partly cloudy skies Wednesday night. Slight shower chance.



HEATING UP AGAIN THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Partly sunny and warmer for Thursday. High in the mid 80s. Upper 60s and patchy clouds Thursday night. Warm and humid Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms likely.

Mid to upper 60s Friday night. Isolated showers or storms.



COOLER INTO THE WEEKEND

Cooler for Saturday with a few isolated showers or storms. High in the mid 70s.

Chance for a few isolated showers or storms Saturday night. Low in the low to mid 60s.

High Sunday around 80° and partly sunny.

Lower 60s and partly cloudy Sunday night.

High in the upper 70s Monday and partly sunny.