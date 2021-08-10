Storms developing Tuesday; some may be strong to severe

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Hazy and mostly cloudy skies early morning. Muggy, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Humid — dew points in the upper 60s. Storms develop as a line of low pressure will be over the Valley today.

Best chance for storms will be in the morning, then again into the mid-afternoon. Storms could be strong with strong winds the primary threat. Flash flooding is possible with downpour potential.

Storms become more isolated into the evening, but have the rain gear ready for the Scrappers game tonight.

Low in the lower 70s and muggy tonight, with isolated storms or passing showers tonight.

Mainly cloudy late and overnight.



STORMY WEATHER PATTERN FOR THE REST OF THE WORKWEEK

Upper 80s and humid again Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Storms could be strong again into the afternoon and early evening. Muggy with a low in the lower 70s and scattered showers and storms Wednesday night.

Low 90s and scattered storms likely for Thursday.

Showers likely Thursday night and a low around 70°.

Upper 80s and scattered showers and storms Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms likely Friday night, cloudy late and overnight. Low in the mid to upper 60s.



COOLER AND LESS HUMID INTO THE WEEKEND

Cloudy early Saturday, becoming sunny as the day wears on. Cooler and less humid. High in the mid to upper 70s.

Upper 50s and clear skies Saturday night.

Upper 70s Sunday and mostly sunny.

Mid to upper 50s and comfortable Sunday night with partly cloudy skies.

Low to mid 80s Monday and partly sunny.