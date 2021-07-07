Storms develop Wednesday, some may reach severe status

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Hazy, warm and humid this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Upper 60s for dew points. All the ingredients for some severe weather are in place for today. With warm and unstable air in place, we could see some strong storms today with the biggest threat for strong winds and downpours. Hail is also possible. High today in the mid to upper 80s.

Storms look to get going into the afternoon and this evening.

Showers and storms likely tonight, with a low in the mid to upper 60s.



COOLER BUT STILL HUMID THURSDAY

Upper 70s Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front sweeps through the Valley. Cooler tomorrow, with a high in the upper 70s but we’ll still be humid with dew points in the upper 60s. Scattered showers Thursday night, with a low in the low to mid 60s and less humid.



ISOLATED SHOWER FRIDAY, LOOKING NICE FOR SATURDAY

Partly sunny Friday with an isolated shower chance. High in the mid 70s.

Upper 50s and partly cloudy Friday night.

Cool for Saturday. Partly sunny with a slight shower chance. High in the mid to upper 70s.

Isolated showers Saturday night. Low in the low to mid 60s.

Isolated showers Sunday with a high around 80°.

Chance for a few showers Sunday night, with a low in the mid 60s.



WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

Low to mid 80s Monday with isolated shower or storm chance.

Mid to upper 60s Monday night with clouds and an isolated shower.

Mid 80s Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a few isolated storms.

Upper 60s with isolated storm chance Tuesday night.

Partly sunny with a 30% chance for an isolated shower or storm Wednesday. High in the lower 80s.