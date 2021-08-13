Storms develop Friday, some strong to severe

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Some clouds this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60s with sticky humidity.
Showers and thunderstorms develop into the early afternoon. High in the low to mid
80s and humid.
Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat today. Isolated downpours also possible.
Isolated light rain into mid evening. Cooler tonight, with low in the lower 60s.
BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND
Less humid and cooler Saturday. High in the upper 70s and mostly sunny. Low in the mid 50s and mostly clear Saturday night.
Mostly sunny and a high in the upper 70s again Sunday. Upper 50s and partly cloudy Sunday night.
Warmer for Monday. High in the low to mid 80s Monday with partly sunny skies. Mid 60s and partly cloudy Monday night.
Lower 80s and isolated shower chance Tuesday. Upper 60s and cloudy Tuesday night with sprinkle chance.
Lower 80s and partly sunny with isolated shower Wednesday. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the mid to upper 60s.
Low to mid 80s Thursday and partly sunny. Mid to upper 60s and partly cloudy Thursday night.
High in the lower 80s Friday with a chance for isolated showers and partly sunny overall.
