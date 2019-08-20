Storms coming tonight, but cooler weather on the way

A strong line of storms along with some heavy showers are pushing into the Valley. We will have the potential for severe weather tonight and into the overnight period.

Overnight lows will be muggy and mild and only drop to around 70 degrees. There will likely be showers, storms and patchy fog overnight. Mostly cloudy and muggy on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s and many chances for rain throughout the day.

Cooler air will settle in on Thursday with morning clouds and a chance of lingering light rain giving way to clearing skies. Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid 70s.

Sunny skies are forecast for Friday and Saturday with highs on both days in the mid and upper 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s !! Enjoy the cooldown.

Our normal highs and lows for this time of the year are 80 and 58.