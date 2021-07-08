Storms and showers: Chance for an isolated strong storm Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Light rain this morning, with cloudy skies elsewhere. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Dew points still in the mid 60s, humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely today, mainly this afternoon. There is a small risk for some strong to severe storms. High in the upper 70s.
Scattered showers and isolated storm chance tonight. Low in the mid 60s.
LESS HUMID FRIDAY WITH ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE
Still a bit humid tomorrow morning, with lower dew points through the day.
Partly sunny tomorrow with a few isolated showers possible.
Upper 50s for a cooler Friday night.
NICE SATURDAY WITH STORMS RETURNING LATE WEEKEND
Sunshine and clouds for Saturday. Slight shower chance. High in the upper 70s.
Lower 60s Saturday night with a few isolated showers possible.
Upper 70s Sunday with scattered showers and storms.
Mid 60s Sunday night with scattered showers and storm chance.
TURNING HUMID AGAIN NEXT WEEK
Monday will be warmer and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the low to mid 80s.
Mid to upper 60s Monday night with scattered showers.
Low to mid 80s and partly sunny Tuesday with a chance for isolated showers or storms.
Mid 60s Tuesday night with isolated showers.
Low to mid 80s Wednesday with a chance for a few showers or storms. Partly sunny otherwise.
Mid 60s Wednesday night with isolated showers.
Mid 80s Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a chance for a few showers.
