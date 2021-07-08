Storms and showers: Chance for an isolated strong storm Thursday

(WYTV) - The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe shortage of their blood supply. Right now, they're in desperate need of donations.

"The demand for blood has increased. Unfortunately, it's put us in a situation where we have a shortage, so we need to come out now and ask people to give if they're eligible -- not only now but in the coming weeks. We see this happening probably through the end of the summer," said Christy Peters, regional communications manager for the Northern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross.