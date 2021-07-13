Storms and downpours possible Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Slight chance for a morning shower. We’re in the lower 70s and it’s humid.

Storms develop afternoon and early evening. Downpours and gusty wind possible.

High today in the low to mid 80s, with dew points in the lower 70s for another humid day.

Early evening showers and thunderstorms with mainly cloudy skies late. Muggy, with a low in the upper 60s.



SLIGHTLY COOLER AND LESS RISK FOR ISOLATED STORMS WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny Wednesday with a chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. High in the lower 80s.

Partly cloudy with a low in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday night.



WARM AND HUMID THURSDAY, STORMS LIKELY FRIDAY

Mostly to partly sunny Thursday with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Warm, with a high in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible overnight Thursday night into Friday. Low around

70°.

Friday chance for morning showers and partly sunny skies. Showers and storms likely into the afternoon. High in the mid 80s.

Showers likely Friday night with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Low in the mid to upper 60s.



COOLER WEEKEND WITH PARTLY SUNNY SKIES

Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday. High in the upper 70s for a cooler day.

Isolated showers likely Saturday night with isolated thunderstorm. Low in the low to mid 60s.

Partly sunny Sunday. High in the lower 80s.

Low 60s Sunday night with partly cloudy skies.



SEASONAL NEXT WEEK

Mostly sunny Monday, with a high in the lower 80s.

Partly cloudy Monday night with a low in the lower 60s.

Partly sunny and nice for Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 80s.