STORM UPDATE: Wednesday evening update on storm timing and totals

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

A Winter storm WARNING has been issued for the area through Friday morning. Rain changes over to snow and a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain overnight. A mixed bag of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue through the day Thursday before changing to all snow Thursday evening. Snow will then continue into Friday morning. Major impacts to travel are expected across the Valley. Below is the latest on the timing and expected impacts from this storm system.

WINTER STORM TIMELINE

The changeover to wintry precipitation will begin around midnight tonight, starting in northwestern Trumbull county and arriving in southeastern Columbiana county by daybreak. Precipitation in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain is likely for the whole area by Thursday morning. Areas north of I-80 will mainly see snow throughout the whole day. South of I-80 is where we will see more mixing of snow, sleet, and freezing rain during the day. Southeastern Columbiana county has the best chance of seeing freezing rain accumulation.

As we head into Thursday evening the areas seeing mixed precipitation will begin changing over to all snow. The changeover to snow is expected before midnight. Snow will continue through the night and into Friday early morning. The snow will begin tapering off through Friday morning. Below are snapshots of Futurecast throughout the duration of the storm, showing precipitation type across the area at different times of the day.

Futurecast Snapshots through Friday showing how the storm plays out

Thursday 12AM — Precipitation begins changing over

Thursday 6AM — Mixed Precipitation and snow likely

Thursday 12PM — Snow to the north, mixed precipitation to the south

Thursday 4:30PM — Snow to the north, mixed precipitation to the south

Thursday 8PM — Precipitation changing over to all snow

Thursday 11PM — All snow expected for the area

Friday 5AM — Snow begins to let up for the area after falling steady most of the night

ACCUMULATION OUTLOOK

This storm system will bring an accumulation of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the Valley. Freezing rain accumulations will be highest to the south of Youngstown, especially across southeastern Columbiana county. Ice accumulation through the day Thursday of a glaze, up to 0.25″ is possible. Snow accumulations will be highest to the north of I-80. We will see a lot of sleet, or ice pellets, with this storm system. Sleet is different from freezing rain in that freezing rain falls as a liquid and freezes on contact with surfaces on the ground. Sleet falls as ice pellets and accumulates like snow.

Snow accumulations will range from around 3″ – 6″ for southern parts of the area to around 6″ – 11″ possible in northern parts of the viewing area. Pockets of 12″+ are possible, mainly to the northwest of Warren in Trumbull county. Below are the current accumulation maps for snow and ice, and a timeline for how accumulation will play out.

Timeline of how accumulation will play out through the storm

Expected ice accumulation area Thursday into Friday. Highest accumulation likely southeast of Lisbon

Expected snow accumulation area and amounts by Friday morning

IMPACTS AND HAZARDS

With glazing of ice and snow on top of it to the south and heavy snow to the north, the entire area will experience major travel impacts Thursday into Friday. Road conditions will begin deteriorating Thursday morning as the temperatures drop below freezing. Difficult travel is expected throughout the day Thursday and continuing Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will be much colder Friday, keeping the risk for slick spots in the area.

Travel impact timeline

Snowy roads and icy spots will stay high on the list of hassles with this storm system. Though it’s great for plow drivers, you may not enjoy the task of having to shovel snow and most of the area will have enough to shovel by Friday morning. The risk for power outages is looking lower than it did earlier this week but the risk isn’t quite zero. The best chance for power outages associated with the icing from this storm will be areas southeast of Lisbon which have a higher potential for ice accumulation on branches and power lines.

Hazards we are watching for with this storm system

TEMPERATURES THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY

Temperatures start off in the upper 20s to around 30° early Thursday. We will see a slow drop in temperatures through the day. Much colder air arrives Thursday night. Lows will drop into the mid-teens by daybreak Friday. Expect highs only making it to around 20° Friday with wind chills between 5° – 15° through the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cold weather will continue Saturday with morning lows around to slightly below 0°. Daytime highs only make it to around 20° with scattered clouds and a chance for a few flurries. Saturday night will be another cold night with single-digit lows. Temperatures rebound to around 30° for highs Sunday with partly sunny skies.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days