STORM UPDATE: How much more snow and ice is ahead tonight

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

A Winter storm WARNING remains in effect through Friday morning.

WINTER STORM TIMELINE

Precipitation will continue changing over to all snow across the area this evening. The last area to make that change will be southeastern Columbiana county. Areas southeast of Lisbon will continue seeing ice accumulating on surfaces through the evening before going over to snow. Once the change to snow occurs, steady snow will continue throughout the night. The heaviest snowfall will be to the north, across Trumbull and Mercer counties.

ACCUMULATION OUTLOOK

Accumulation Breakdown Tonight



Snowfall across northern parts of the area will be in the range of 4″ – 7″. Across the central part of the area, which includes Mahoning, Lawrence, and northern/eastern Columbiana county, accumulations of around 2″ – 5″ will occur. Southeastern Columbiana county will have the lighter totals with around 1″ – 3″ expected tonight.

Additional snowfall will occur through Friday morning before the system finally exits. Daytime accumulations of a trace up to 2″ are possible through Friday morning. Below is the expected storm total map for snowfall.

Total Snowfall by Friday Afternoon

TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY

Temperatures will drop into the mid-teens by daybreak Friday. Winds will be blustery through the night. This will drive wind chills down toward the single digits by morning and allow for some blowing snow. Highs Friday only make it to around 20° Friday but wind chills will remain between 5° – 15° through the day.

Slick roads are expected across the area now through much of the day Friday. Colder air and brisk winds will drop wind chills for the area into Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cold weather will continue Saturday with morning lows in the lower single digits. Slick travel conditions remain possible with the cold in place. Daytime highs only make it to around 20° Saturday with scattered clouds and a chance for a few flurries in the morning. Saturday night will be another cold night with single-digit lows. Temperatures rebound to around 30° for highs Sunday with partly sunny skies.

