Storm system moving in from the southwest bringing rain and storms to the Valley

TONIGHT

Skies turn overcast tonight and the risk for rain and storms will be climbing. There will be a couple isolated sprinkles around this evening. A round of scattered downpours and thunderstorms is expected late tonight and into Wednesday morning. It will be warm and remains humid overnight. Lows will be around 70°.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is looking like a more clouds than sun kind of day. The best chance at some peeks of sun will be through the afternoon. The day kicks off with some showers and thunderstorms through the morning. We may see a lull in rain late-morning but additional hit-and-miss downpours and thunderstorms are expected to be scattered about the region through the afternoon into the early evening. It is going to be a humid day with highs in the lower 80s.

Any rain around the area turns isolated into the late evening and overnight. Expect scattered clouds and a chance at a little patchy fog, too. It will remain a little muggy Wednesday night with lows in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY

A cold front will stall out over the Valley Thursday, keeping the risk for rain and storms in the forecast. Expect partly sunny skies with occasional showers or storms. Dew points will begin dropping into the evening, making it feel less humid. Temperatures warm to the lower to mid-80s for daytime highs. A couple isolated showers are possible early Thursday night and temperatures will be cooler. Lows drop to the upper 50s by daybreak Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure builds in to wrap up the week and kick off the holiday weekend. This will bring a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds for Friday. It will be much less humid and comfortable overall with highs in the mid-70s. Currently, it is looking great for high school football games across the Valley. The dry weather and sunshine will continue into the weekend as temperatures warm back up. The next chance for rain and storms will be on Labor Day.

