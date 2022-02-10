TONIGHT

A few flurries are possible early tonight, mainly up in the northern snowbelt. Expect scattered clouds overnight with lows falling to the middle 20s. Winds will be increasing toward morning with a brisk, southerly wind expected by morning. Any holes in the clouds will start to fill in by morning as the next storm system approaches.

FRIDAY

The workweek ends a little soggy for the area. A clipper arrives in the area Friday morning with precipitation developing by the early afternoon. At the onset, temps will still be close to the freezing mark and precipitation may begin as a mix of rain and snow. A brisk southerly wind develops before daybreak and continues through the day. The southerly wind will be pulling in warmer air to the region and any mixing of the precipitation changes to all rain by the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower 40s for highs with scattered showers expected through the afternoon and evening.

A cold front clears the area Friday night and temperatures will begin to tumble. The showers become more isolated behind the front and any rain will mix over to snow by daybreak. Temperatures by Saturday early morning will be around 30° and continue to fall.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Plan for some cold for the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the morning with falling temperatures through the day. We will be around 30° at sunrise but temperatures will fall through the 20s through the morning and into the teens by the evening. Spotty snow showers and flurries are expected for the area as the cold returns. A light coating of snow is possible into the afternoon and evening. We will also need to watch for some icy spots due to black ice after the wet weather Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be much colder as temperatures continue dropping. Lows will fall to around 10° by daybreak Sunday. Expect partly to mostly clear skies overnight.

Sunday

Sunday is looking like the coldest day of the current forecast period. Highs will only make it to around 20°. We will have scattered clouds throughout the day. A passing flurry or two is possible but little accumulation is expected at this time. Sunday night is also looking like the coldest night of the forecast period. Lows will drop to around 5° into Monday morning with just a few clouds around through the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

A warming trend gets underway next week. Temps won’t budge much Monday with lower 20s for highs under partly sunny skies. The temps jump much more Tuesday, warming to the lower 30s with lots of sun. Another big jump in temps occurs into Wednesday with a partly sunny and breezy day. Highs will rise to around 50°. Next Thursday will be in the lower to mid-50s with rain showers likely. We may also have a few rumbles of thunder next Thursday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.