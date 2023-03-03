A large storm is moving up the Ohio River valley Friday with heavy rain, thunderstorms, gusty wind and snow.

Tornado watches, tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms have been pushing ahead of this storm across the southern United States. Wind advisories are up across Ohio and Pennsylvania. See current weather advisories and alerts here.

The storm has already produced severe storms and tornadoes across the south from Texas to Louisiana and continues to threat a big part of the Ohio river valley and mid-south Friday with more.

Watch Youngstown, Ohio local Radar here.

Rainfall will add up across our region through Friday night. More than a half of an inch is expected. Some spots may see up to an inch, or greater.

The storm is also in the process of creating strong wind as it grows stronger into Friday night and Saturday. Colder air will wrap in behind this system into the weekend.

Weather forecast for Youngstown

Friday afternoon: Rain likely. Chance for thunder. Gusty wind developing. Gusts up to 45mph, or higher into the evening.

Friday night: Rain likely with a chance for thunder early. Turning colder with rain showers mixing to snow showers overnight. Little snow accumulation expected. Staying windy early with gusts to 45 mph, or higher.

The wind will take a small break overnight with another surge of wind into Saturday morning.

Saturday: Windy through the morning. Colder with snow showers mixing with rain through the first part of the day. Wind gusts up to 40mph, or higher.

Keep up with the colder temperatures on the way in the 7-Day forecast into next week. Winter tries to return later in the week.