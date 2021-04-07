Still toasty, cold front bringing rain and storms Thursday

Temperatures will be back around 80° for highs Thursday and the risk for rain and storms will be much greater as a cold front approaches -- Here's the timing of when rain develops:

TONIGHT

A few showers or an isolated thunderstorm will pop up around the area through the evening. Rain chances fade overnight with scattered clouds around. It will be another warm night with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Thursday is looking just as toasty as Wednesday but features a greater chance for rain and storms as a cold front approaches. Thursday starts off dry and mostly sunny. We will have a lot of morning sun around with an increase in clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will return to around 80° early in the afternoon, and we will start seeing the chance for storms rising. We will have to start keeping a close eye on radar for some pop-up showers and storms after 2 p.m. Rain and storms become increasingly more likely after 5 p.m.as the cold front nears. The risk for any strong storms is greater to the west of our area but an isolated stronger storm isn’t completely out of the question late afternoon into early evening.

Rain and storms will be ongoing Thursday evening and into the night. It is looking like a soaking rain through the second half of our Thursday that will fizzle out toward daybreak Friday. Expect plenty of clouds around through the night. Lows will be in the middle to lower 50s.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with a chance for lingering, spotty showers and lots of clouds around. Clouds will break up through the morning with some sunshine expected through the afternoon. The temperatures warm back to the lower to mid-70s. We will have a chance at additional spotty showers or storms developing in the afternoon and evening, but the day does not look like a total washout from start to finish. Any evening showers will start to dissipate into Friday night with scattered clouds and lows in the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday will be the last of these warm, summer-like days for a bit. The day starts dry with some sun and highs will spike back to the middle to upper 70s. Another storm system approaches the area with an increased risk for rain and storms into the late afternoon and evening Saturday. This storm system will bring a wet Saturday night and cooler temperatures compared to the last few days. Highs Sunday will be around 60° with more scattered showers. Next week won’t be as warm and will be trending below average for temperatures heading into the second half of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.