Still sunny and warm for your Monday

The work week will stay warm and humid with chances for spotty showers and storms each afternoon
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight…LOW: 67
— Mostly sunny Monday with a spotty shower possible…HIGH: 87
— Sunny and warmer Tuesday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 90
— Mostly sunny Wednesday with a spotty storm possible…LOW: 69…HIGH: 89
— Mostly sunny Thursday and chance for a thunderstorm…LOW: 69…HIGH: 88
— Mostly sunny Friday with a stray shower possible…LOW: 68…HIGH: 87
— Partly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 88
— Partly sunny with a spotty thunderstorm next Sunday…LOW: 70…HIGH: 86