Steamy Tuesday with isolated storm risk

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Muggy this morning with temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. More humid this morning. Temperatures climb to the upper 80’s today with a heat index in the lower 90’s. Chance for isolated showers or storms into the afternoon. Muggy and a chance for a few stray storms tonight. Low in the lower 70’s and humid.

RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES WEDNESDAY

Showers and storms more likely into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Rain, heavy at times Wednesday, with thunderstorms possible. Rainfall could approach 2″ around the Valley. High in the low to mid 80’s and humid. Low Wednesday night in the upper 60’s.

HOT, HAZY AND HUMID STRETCH AHEAD

Hazy, and hot and humid for the end of the week and all weekend. High Thursday in the mid to upper 80’s and humid. Afternoon storms will be possible for much of the 7 day forecast. Friday, Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the lower 90’s and humid. A heat advisory may be issued for the weekend. Risk for afternoon storms is more likely for Thursday, 30%, and a 20% chance for Saturday and Sunday. Storm risk 30% for Monday as a cold front creeps closer to the region. High on Monday in the lower 90’s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70’s for the period starting Thursday night. A bit cooler into Tuesday morning, with a low in the upper 60’s. Chance for showers and storms Tuesday as we cool into the low to mid 80’s.