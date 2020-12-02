Steady snow ending into the overnight

Travel will be slow and tricky through Tuesday night

TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER UPDATE

  • Steady to heavy snow expected to continue Tuesday evening into the overnight hours before tapering off. Additional accumulations of a trace to 2 inches are expected through early overnight with locally higher amounts in steady snow bands.
  • Isolated snow showers possible overnight into the early morning hours Wednesday before better weather moves in Wednesday late morning into the afternoon.
  • Temperatures will be cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Winds from 10-15 miles per hour will bring wind chill temperatures into the upper teens in spots.
  • Travel will be slow in spots tonight especially on bridges, overpasses, intersections, and side streets. Give yourself extra time if you must travel overnight.
  • Better weather Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s though.
  • Unsettled pattern on the way for the end of the week into the weekend. No major storm systems but a few waves of weak disturbances will bring a few isolated rain or snow showers to the region.

An in-depth breakdown of what you can expect as we wrap up the first major snowfall of the season as well as what you can expect hour-by-hour into your Wednesday is all in the video above.

