Staying warm with plenty of sun and a stray shower for your Sunday

Our weather will turn even warmer with more humidity for the start of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Becoming partly cloudy tonight with a stray shower possible…LOW: 65
— Mostly sunny Sunday with spotty showers possible…HIGH: 87
— Mostly sunny, hot and humid Monday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 92
— Warm and humid Tuesday with chance for thunderstorms…LOW: 70…HIGH: 90
— Chances for storms Wednesday…LOW: 70…HIGH: 88
— Chance for showers or storms Thursday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 86
— Chance for more thunderstorms Friday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 84
— Mostly sunny and cooler next Saturday…LOW: 62…HIGH: 76

