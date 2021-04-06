Staying warm, watching for a few T-storms Wednesday

Temperatures will continue around 20° to 25° above average Wednesday. There are two cold fronts in the next few days that bring rain and storms, the second drops temps.

TONIGHT

The warm weather from the day will carry over into the night. Lows will only fall to the mid-50s. Most of the night will be dry with partly to mostly clear skies. Rain chances will come up a little bit toward daybreak with a couple of showers possible around sunrise.

WEDNESDAY

Warm weather continues Wednesday, with a couple of raindrops possible, too. The day begins with lots of clouds around, and we will have a chance at some hit-and-miss showers and sprinkles. Rain chances Wednesday are looking highest in the morning, though an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up in the afternoon isn’t out of the question. It will be very warm again with highs in the upper 70s. The chance at a stray shower is low but not zero for Wednesday night. Skies will have a few scattered clouds, and temperatures will stay mild. Overnight lows will return to the mid-50s.

THURSDAY

Thursday starts off as a nice day with dry weather. We will have a lot of morning sun around. It will be another well above average day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. Clouds increase through the afternoon, and that’s when we will also start looking for some scattered rain and storms to develop. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms become increasingly more likely after about 2 p.m. and will continue into the evening. The chance for rain and storms lingers into Thursday night, with lows in the lower to mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mild temperatures will continue Friday, and we will have some scattered rain to start the day. Highs will jump back to the lower 70s in the afternoon, with a little sun the second half of the day. Saturday will also be warm with highs in the mid-70s. We will start the day dry, but rain and thunderstorm chances rise into Saturday evening as another cold front approaches the area. The weekend cold front will lead to cooler temperatures Sunday and into early next week.

