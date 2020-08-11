Staying warm through the week

Tonight: Temperatures will fall from the 70s into the mid-60s overnight with a just a few clouds overhead. Some northern communities could dip into the low-60s. A cold front will drop south slowly tonight, bringing drier air for Wednesday. Most of us will stay dry, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out early Wednesday.



Wednesday: Humidity will be a bit lower on Wednesday, but ambient temps will still rise into the 80s in the afternoon. One or two quick showers could pop up during the day, but the majority of us will stay dry. The evening is looking comfortable with temps in the mid to upper-70s.

Long range: Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with drier air, a very limited chance for a shower, and highs in the mid-80s. Friday will continue this trend heading into the early weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will bring a greater chance for showers and storms. The first half of Saturday is looking dry, but scattered showers and storms will develop a little later in the day and through the evening. Rain is a bit more likely on Sunday, with some showers developing as early as the late morning.



Another cold front will sink into the valley late Sunday, which will bring us cooler temps for early next week. Monday will be mostly dry, with only a small chance for a shower. Highs will top out in the upper-70s. More showers and storms return Tuesday, but we will stay cool in the mid to upper-70s.