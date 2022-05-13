TONIGHT

Isolated downpours or thunderstorms will taper off shortly after sunset this evening. It will be a tad humid throughout the evening hours. Clouds clear into the night with patchy fog possible. Lows drop to the upper 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Though it isn’t going to be an all-day washout, spotty downpours and thunderstorms will develop Saturday. Rain chances are lower in the morning but a passing shower isn’t out of the question. Hit-and-miss variety of downpours and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon into the evening. Any showers may produce heavy rainfall. It also will feel a tad humid as dew points climb toward the 60s. In-between showers will be breaks in the clouds with a little sunshine. Highs will be around 80°.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will stay mild with lows in the upper 50s. Spotty downpours or thunderstorms remain in the forecast overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Sunday

Sunday will be the last of the well above average temperatures for a few days. Highs return to the upper 70s and we will have peeks of sunshine at times. An approaching cold front will lead to more spotty downpours and thunderstorms. especially into the afternoon and evening. We are going to have to keep an eye on any thunderstorms Sunday. There will be plenty of moisture for storms to feed off of and some sunshine helping energize the atmosphere. A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe, capable of producing hail or severe wind gusts. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will linger into the night. Temps will drop to the mid-50s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temps will be much cooler Monday. Expect highs around 70° with showers likely and a chance for some thunderstorms. Tuesday turns even cooler with highs in the lower to mid-60s under partly sunny skies. Wednesday will also be cool. Highs stay in the lower to mid-60s with a chance for showers. Temps rebound to around 70° next Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for spotty showers. Next Friday will be in the mid-70s with partly sunny skies.

