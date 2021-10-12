Staying warm and dry Wednesday, rain chances rising to end the week

TONIGHT

A sprinkle or a stray shower is possible this evening with plenty of clouds around. The clouds clear out into the night with patchy fog possible. Lows will drop to the mid-50s by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Another beautiful and unseasonably warm day Wednesday. Some patchy fog is possible in the morning. Once any fog clears, the rest of the day will be nice with lots of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Wednesday night will have scattered clouds with lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Another warm day ahead Thursday. Highs will jump to the upper 70s to around 80° under partly sunny skies. There is a slim chance of a stray shower or storm during the afternoon and especially into the evening. We will continue watching for a few showers or storms overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Clouds will be on the increase overnight. The night stays warm with lows only falling to the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will be climbing Friday with spotty rain and thunderstorms expected by the evening as a cold front approaches the Valley. Friday stays warm with highs in the mid-70s and a lot more clouds around. Rain will become increasingly more likely Friday night. Saturday will mark the pivot point from our stretch of unseasonably warm days to more seasonable weather for the end of the weekend. Rain is likely Saturday morning as the cold front passes. Showers will taper off into Saturday evening and it will feel much cooler. Highs will be in the mid-60s Saturday morning, with falling temperatures through the afternoon. Temperatures Saturday night will be much cooler, falling into the 40s. Sunday will be a beautiful fall day with breezy winds and some sun. Highs will be in the lower 60s to end the weekend. Temperatures stay in the 60s for highs through early next week.

