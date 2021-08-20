Staying sunny with a stray sprinkle possible for your Saturday

Plenty of sunshine, a little humidity, and spotty rain chances over the next seven days
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog by morning…LOW: 63
— Mostly sunny Saturday and a spotty shower possible…HIGH: 85
— Mostly sunny Sunday…LOW: 65…HIGH: 86
— Mostly sunny and a spotty shower possible Monday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 86
— Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday…LOW: 65…HIGH: 89
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 89
— Partly sunny Thursday and a spotty shower possible…LOW: 69…HIGH: 87
— Partly sunny next Friday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 84