Staying sunny and warm for your Sunday

Chances for spotty showers will stick around in the forecast for most of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight…LOW: 63
— Partly to mostly sunny Sunday…HIGH: 85
— Mostly sunny Monday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 87
— Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday…LOW: 66…HIGH: 90
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 89
— Partly sunny Thursday and chance for a thunderstorm…LOW: 70…HIGH: 88
— Partly sunny Friday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 85
— Mostly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 86
— Chance for thunderstorms next Sunday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 86