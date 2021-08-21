Staying sunny and warm for your Sunday

(WYTV) - If you've been suffering from migraines this summer, we may have an explanation. You can always blame the weather. A serious temperature change, for example, can bring one on.Doctors say if the temperature suddenly goes from 90 degrees to 70 degrees or vice-versa, this in itself can trigger a migraine.And you'd be surprised how many people choose to suffer in silence.

"We have a lot of data that shows that a lot of patients actually live with migraines for many, many years before finally reaching out to a physician," said Dr. Emad Estemalik, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic. "And when they do, they usually say that it has had a huge impact on [their] life for many years and 'I never took them seriously' or 'I always thought they were sinus headaches and I didn't make much of it.'"