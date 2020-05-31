Closings and delays
Staying sunny and on the cool side for your Monday

Weather

Warmer weather and chances for storms return by the middle of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Clear skies and chilly tonight…lows near 40
— Mostly sunny and a bit warmer Monday…highs around 70
— Chances for showers Tuesday…highs in the upper 70s
— Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday…highs near 80
— More scattered thunderstorms Thursday…highs in the upper 70s
— Chances for showers Friday…highs in the low 80s
— Mostly sunny next Saturday…highs in the mid 70s
— Still sunny next Sunday…highs in the mid 70s

