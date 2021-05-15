Staying seasonably warm with maybe a shower around for your Sunday

The warming trend will continue through next week and into next weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a small chance of an isolated shower or two…LOW: 49
— Partly sunny Sunday with a chance for an isolated shower…HIGH: 71
— Mostly cloudy Monday…LOW: 48…HIGH: 72
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 50…HIGH: 76
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 53…HIGH: 80
— Partly sunny Thursday…LOW: 58…HIGH: 83
— Partly sunny Friday…LOW: 61…HIGH: 84
— Chances for showers or thunderstorms next Saturday…LOW: 62…HIGH: 83
— Chances for storms next Sunday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 86