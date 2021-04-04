Staying mild with showers in the forecast for your Monday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKBe alert for icy roads this morning. A layer of light snow fell overnight and froze up. This is giving us areas of black ice all around the Valley.Add extra time for travel, and watch your speed. Give ample space between other vehicles. Cold this morning, with temperatures in the upper teens. Sunny skies today, and a high of 40°.

CHILLY TONIGHT, WARMER SATURDAYMostly clear and cold tonight, low in the mid 20's. Sunshine and clouds Saturday, warmer with a high in the lower 50's. Upper 30's and partly cloudy into Easter Sunday morning.

BEAUTIFUL DAY FOR EASTER SUNDAYUpper 30's and partly cloudy into Easter Sunday morning.Mostly sunny and a mild day, high in the mid 60's. Upper 30's Sunday night and partly cloudy.

MILD FOR THE WEEK AHEAD WITH ISOLATED SHOWERSPartly sunny with a late day shower chance Monday. Warm with a high in the mid to upper 60's. Cloudy and lower 40's Monday night, with an isolated shower chance. Partly sunny with a few isolated showers Tuesday, high in the upper 60's. Mid 40's Tuesday night with a chance for isolated rain showers. Upper 60's and mostly cloudy with isolated shower Wednesday. Mid to upper 40's Wednesday night with isolated shower chance. Isolated showers Thursday, high around 70°. Isolated shower Thursday night, with a low in the lower 50's. Upper 60's next Friday with an isolated shower chance.