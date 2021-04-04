Staying mild with showers in the forecast for your Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly clear tonight…LOW: 38
— Partly sunny with chance for afternoon showers Monday…HIGH: 65
— Chance for showers Tuesday…LOW: 45…HIGH: 71
— Chance for showers Wednesday…LOW: 52…HIGH: 73
— Chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday…LOW: 53…HIGH: 74
— Chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday…LOW: 52…HIGH: 68
— Partly sunny with a chance for showers next Saturday…LOW: 46…HIGH: 67
— Partly sunny with a chance for more showers next Sunday…LOW: 46…HIGH: 64

