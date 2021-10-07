Staying humid with more rain in the forecast into the weekend

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and storms this evening will fade to a chance for a few isolated showers overnight. We will also have another chance for areas of fog to develop overnight as the deck of clouds overhead clears out. It will remain warm and humid with lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

We end the workweek humid with highs in the mid-70s. Friday will have some peeks of sun, mostly through the morning and early afternoon. The second half of the day will feature a lot of clouds around and more limited sun. Isolated showers or storms are possible in the morning with pockets of fog. More scattered variety rain and storms are expected for the late afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be high during high school football games Friday evening. Both pockets of heavier rain and spotty thunderstorms are possible. Bring the ponchos and umbrellas in case you encounter one of the areas of rain, but you can leave the cold weather gear home. It will be a warm and humid evening with temperatures still around 70° at kickoff and falling toward the mid-60s by the final plays.

Friday night will stay cloudy and rain chances stay high. Scattered showers or thunderstorms will continue throughout the night. It will remain humid and mild. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Our start to the weekend isn’t going to be the nicest of days. Saturday will be predominantly cloudy. Areas of showers and downpours will be ongoing in the morning. Scattered bouts of rain or sprinkles will continue through the afternoon. Occasional pockets of heavier rain or an isolated thunderstorm are possible. Temperatures won’t be as warm due to the showers and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Saturday Night

Scattered rain will continue into the early evening and will begin tapering off into the late evening. We will also see clouds breaking up across the area overnight. Skies become partly to mostly clear toward morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Sunday

The end of the weekend will be the day to enjoy. Sunday will have a lot more sunshine than Saturday with some scattered clouds through the day. We will warm back up to the middle to upper 70s for highs. It also won’t be as humid as the latter part of the past week. We stay dry and comfortable Sunday night. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s with mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be another dry day to enjoy with well above average temperatures continuing. We will have a lot of sun to kick off the next workweek with highs around 80°. Highs remain above average through mid-week and rain chances will stay low with only a low risk for a few isolated showers or storms Tuesday and another dry day expected Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.