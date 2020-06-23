Staying humid Tuesday, more thunderstorms likely

TONIGHT

This will be a humid night with pockets of fog possible. Skies clear out a bit overnight with only a slim chance for a stray shower or an isolated storm expected. Temperatures drop to the upper 60s by daybreak

TUESDAY

One more humid day before we get a little break in the muggy conditions. Tuesday starts off with scattered clouds and a chance for some spotty morning showers or a thunderstorm. An approaching cold front will touch off additional rain and storms through the afternoon and into the evening. Most of the day will be cloudy, though a few peeks of afternoon sun are possible.

Any storms that develop may produce very heavy rainfall and pockets of localized flooding will be possible. A few isolated gusty storms are also possible. Daytime highs will be around 80°.

The chance for rain will fizzle out after midnight and dew points will also start to drop. This means it will begin feeling less sticky outside as temperatures turn cooler through the night. Lows will be around 60° by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Expect a cooler and less humid middle of the workweek. Wednesday will have some peeks of sun with a lot of clouds around the area. Highs for the day will only warm to the mid-70s. There will be a chance for some spotty showers developing in the afternoon and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Any showers that develop in the afternoon will begin to dissipate into Wednesday evening. Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will drop to the middle to upper 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

There will be a chance for a few afternoon showers or storms again on Thursday. The nicest day of the forecast period is currently looking like Friday. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. Temperatures continue climbing this weekend with dew points and rain chances also rising.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.