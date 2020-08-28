Staying humid, risk for strong storms continues Friday

Abundant moisture remains in the region Friday and will fuel more scattered downpours and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms are likely in the region again Friday -- More Info:

TONIGHT

A humid night ahead with tropical feeling air lingering into Friday. Temperatures only drop to the lower 70s overnight with scattered clouds and isolated downpours and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times in spots.

FRIDAY

Friday will be very humid and remains rather warm. the day begins with occasional showers or a few isolated thunderstorms during the morning. The risk for rain and storms increases for the afternoon. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area. Rain may be heavy at times, pockets of hail are possible in stronger storms. Some storms may also be severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will head to the lower to mid-80s by early afternoon with additional rain and storms lingering into the evening.

Though severe chances drop into the evening and overnight, the chance for rain does not. Scattered pockets of downpours or thunderstorms remain possible into the overnight and Saturday morning, though coverage is likely to be a little less numerous than the afternoon batch. It will remain warm and humid overnight with lows around 70°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Tropical moisture remains in place to start the day Saturday. An approaching cold front will interact with the abundant moisture, touching off additional rain and storms for the area heading into the afternoon. Scattered rain and storms will taper off into the evening and dew points will begin dropping sharply as cooler and drier air surges into the area. Saturday will have a high around 80° but Sunday will be much cooler.

Saturday Night

Expect a much more comfortable night as dew points drop into the 50s. That will allow temperatures to dip to the upper 50s for overnight lows. Skies will turn mostly clear into the night.

Sunday

Sunday will be a nice day but will be much cooler. Highs will only rise to the lower to mid-70s. Dew points remain low so it will be feeling quite comfortable. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the day. Sunday night will be cool with lower in the lower to mid-50s and mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will remain comfortable and is shaping up to be a beautiful day. Highs will be in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies. The chance for some showers and storms will return Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.