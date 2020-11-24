Staying cool Tuesday, rain chances rising mid-week

Temperatures Tuesday will be very similar to your Monday. We will start feeling the impacts Tuesday from the next area of low pressure headed our way -- Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

Chilly temps ahead tonight. Winds will calm and some holes in the clouds are possible. Temperatures will drop toward the upper 20s for morning lows.

TUESDAY

We have a chance for a few peeks of sunshine early Tuesday. Any holes in the clouds will fill in for the afternoon and the rest of the day will be overcast. We will hover around 40° through the afternoon. We will start to see an uptick in moisture around the region as winds shift to a more southerly direction. This may be enough to touch off a couple sprinkles or isolated showers during the afternoon and evening.

Skies remain cloudy Tuesday night and rain chances will continue to rise. An area of low pressure continues moving toward the area and will keep skies cloudy with scattered showers or sprinkles around. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY

Another soaking rain develops for the area Wednesday. We begin with cloudy skies and occasional showers. Rain will turn steady for a period of time through the afternoon into the evening. Highs will near 50°. Rounds of showers are likely into Wednesday night as lows drop to the mid-40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY

Lingering showers continue during the early morning Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy to kickoff the day, though we will have a chance at some afternoon peeks of sun. Rain chances will start to come down Thursday afternoon and evening, with more isolated showers or sprinkles around through the second half of the day. Highs for Thanksgiving will be around 50°

LOOKING AHEAD

Little movement in temperatures for the second half of the week. Highs will range from around mid-40s to 50°. Rain chances will be low for the end of the week, though there are a couple windows for some stray showers or sprinkles around the Valley.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.