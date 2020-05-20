Staying cool through the end of the workweek

Not much change in the overall pattern the next few days with temperatures feeling cool. The next chance at some 80° temps comes this weekend:

TONIGHT

We’ve got a mainly cloudy and cooler night ahead. Temperatures overnight drop into the upper 40s. There will be a slim chance for a stray sprinkle or isolated shower.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is going to be a cool day. Highs will be in the mid-60s for the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be a little breezy at times. Gusts of 25-30MPH are possible at times. We will also have a slim chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. Much like the last two days, the greater chance for showers will be south and west of the Valley.

Wednesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures cool back to the 40s again for overnight lows. It is looking like a mainly dry night with only a slim chance of an isolated sprinkle.

THURSDAY

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday. Once again, an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible with a much better chance for rain south and west of the Valley. Highs for the day will be in the upper 60s to around 70°. Isolated showers or sprinkles are possible Thursday night with cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern will start to shift Friday with an area of low pressure moving toward New England. This increases the chance for scattered showers across the Valley. Friday will also remain a little cool with highs in the mid-60s. That storm system pulls away from the region Friday night and warmer air surges back into the area. Highs will are expected to reach the 80s by the end of the weekend and into next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.