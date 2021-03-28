Staying cool but plenty of sunshine for your Monday

BE ALERT FOR DOWNED TREES AND BRANCHES ON VALLEY ROADS THIS MORNING.THERE ARE MULTIPLE POWER OUTAGES AROUND THE VALLEY.

WIND WARNING UNTIL 3PM today. Gusts up to 50 mph this morning. Mainly cloudy this morning with a slight shower chance.Temperatures in the lower 60's early morning but falling today.Becoming partly sunny this afternoon with temperatures steady in the mid to upper 40's.

COLDER TONIGHTMostly to partly cloudy skies tonight. Low in the upper 30's for a cooler night.

NICE SATURDAY WITH RAIN LIKELY SUNDAYSunshine and clouds for Saturday. High in the mid 60's. Mild Saturday night with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Low in the lower 50's. Upper 50's for Sunday with scattered showers. Colder Sunday night, with a low around 30°.

SUNNY AND COOL FOR MONDAYMostly sunny and a high in the upper 40's Monday for a chilly day.Mid 30's and partly cloudy Monday night.

WARMER TUESDAY, SHOWERS AND MILD WEDNESDAYWarmer for Tuesday with sunshine and clouds, with a high in the upper 50's. Mid 40's Tuesday night, with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers Wednesday with a high in the mid 60's.

COLDER LATE WEEK WITH WINTRY MIX THURSDAYA strong cold front will move in Wednesday night, with colder temperatures in the upper 20's. Isolated rain or snow for Thursday, with a high in the upper 30's. Low 20's for Thursday night, with partly cloudy skies. Partly sunny and a high around 40° for next Friday.