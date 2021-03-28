Staying cool but plenty of sunshine for your Monday

Turning warmer Tuesday but a big cooldown coming for the rest of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight with chance of a shower…LOW: 31
— Sunny and cooler Monday…HIGH: 51
— Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday…LOW: 38…HIGH: 69
— Rain likely Wednesday and falling temps…LOW: 41…HIGH: 48
— Chance for snow showers Thursday then clearing skies…LOW: 26…HIGH: 32
— Mostly sunny and cool Friday…LOW: 20…HIGH: 40
— Mostly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 27…HIGH: 56
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 40…HIGH: 61