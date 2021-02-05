Staying cold and blustery with some snowflakes in the forecast

TONIGHT

A cold and blustery night ahead. Temperatures fall to the middle to lower teens. Blustery winds will continue, driving wind chills down to around 0° by daybreak. We will also have some hit and miss snow showers and flurries this evening and early into the night. While the snow won’t add up to a whole lot, we will have the chance for quick coatings locally up to 1″. The other concern will be quick bursts of snow early into the night that drop visibilities and quickly coat the roads. Watch for slick, snowy roads in spots and also watch for icy spots.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be a decent day and will certainly look nice when gazing out the window, but the sun we see will be a bit deceiving. Skies will be mostly sunny, but it will remain cold and blustery. Highs will be in the mid-20s and the blustery winds will drive wind chills into the teens throughout the day.

Saturday Night

Most of your Saturday night will be quiet. Clouds increase through the night. We will start seeing our chances for snow climbing toward daybreak. Any overnight accumulation would only amount to a light coating. Temperatures return to the lower teens overnight. The winds won’t be as blustery, lessening the difference between air temperatures and wind chills.

Sunday

Expect a little less sun and a lot more clouds Sunday. The day starts off with some scattered snow showers and flurries around. Light accumulations are possible in the morning. With temperatures well below freezing, any snowfall can easily stick to and slicken up roads. However, total accumulations continue to look fairly light. It will be a cold day. Highs only reach the lower 20s. Blustery winds return and wind chills will be between 5° to 15°. Sunday night will be cold with lows dropping into the upper single digits toward morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The forecast remains tricky through next week. Monday will be quiet and cold with highs in the 20s. Tuesday warms slightly and comes with a chance for a little snow. This is one of the timeframes we will be watching for a little accumulation across the region. Highs drop back to the 20s Wednesday with mainly cloudy skies. The challenge into late next week will be the location of a brutal Arctic airmass that will bring frigid temperatures into the U.S. Placement and timing of that cold start to diverge late into the week. There will be a storm system late into the week that will come with the potential of either snow or a wintry mix, with precipitation type hinging on where that cold airmass sets up. Temperatures for Valentine’s Day weekend also hinge on the location of the Arctic high-pressure system. The chance remains for the core of cold air to set up over our area, something we will be monitoring through next week.

