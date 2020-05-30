Staying chilly for your Sunday

A warming trend sets up as we head into next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy and chilly tonight…lows in the mid 40s
— A few clouds and chilly Sunday…highs in the low 60s
— Mostly sunny and still cool Monday…highs in the upper 60s
— Chance for showers Tuesday…highs in the upper 70s
— Scattered showers and storms Wednesday…highs in the low 80s
— Scattered morning showers Thursday…highs in the upper 70s
— Partly sunny Friday…highs in the low 80s
— Mostly sunny next Saturday…highs in the upper 70s