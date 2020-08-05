Staying a bit cooler through mid-week, summer heat returns for the weekend

Temperatures will stay cool Wednesday and may feel a bit like fall Wednesday night into Thursday. We will start warming back up Thursday and into the weekend:

TONIGHT

Isolated showers and sprinkles will continue tonight with scattered clouds across the area. It will be a cooler night with lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the start of a stretch of some dry days with sun. The morning begins with scattered clouds and a slight chance at a lingering sprinkle. Dew points will be much lower Wednesday, falling into the 50s. This means you won’t have that sticky, humid feeling to the air. Skies will turn partly sunny through the afternoon but it is setting up to be a cool day. Expect highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday night will certainly be giving off those Fall vibes. Temperatures overnight will drop to the mid-50s by sunrise Thursday. Some of our low-lying, rural areas may be able to reach the lower 50s by daybreak. Skies will be mostly clear.

THURSDAY

If you’re not ready for it to start feeling like fall (which personally, I am not) you will like the forecast heading into the weekend. A warming trend begins Thursday as highs approach 80°. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the day. Thursday night will be another cool night with lows in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs return to the lower 80s Friday. This is one of the days I am closely watching for the chance for a few late-day showers. Models continue to show rain very close by to the eastern borders of our coverage area and we may have to introduce a chance at an isolated shower into the afternoon and evening. This is a trend we are closely monitoring. The weekend is currently looking very nice with some sunshine and highs returning to the middle to upper 80s.

