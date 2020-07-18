Stay cool! Weekend outlook features hot weather, high heat indices, and a few t-storms

Heat indices approaching the triple digits are possible this weekend -- Here's what to plan for and when to keep an eye out for a few thunderstorms:

HEAT BUILDING IN FOR THE WEEKEND WITH HIGH HEAT INDICES LIKELY SUNDAY

–Some things to keep in mind–

–Make sure you check the back set of the car before exiting. Children and pets should not be left in vehicles as the interior car temperatures can reach dangerous levels in minutes.

–Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

–Check on elderly parents/grandparents/neighbors and make sure they have a way to stay cool.

–Pets should be brought indoors. Animals will need to have cool, fresh water regularly and shade.

–Be careful when taking pets on walks. Asphalt surface temperatures will be hot enough, especially during the afternoon, to cause burns on animal paws. If it’s too hot for your feet, it’s too hot for the paws.

Learn more about the heat index and signs/symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Hot weather surges into the area this weekend. Saturday will have lots of sunshine and a few scattered clouds. Highs will rise to the lower 90s. With dew points in the lower to mid-60s, heat indices will be as high as the mid-90s. A dry day is expected and a quiet but toasty evening.

Saturday Night

We will have an increase in humidity Saturday night into Sunday as dew points begin rising toward the upper 60s. A warm-front lifting into the region may touch off an isolated overnight shower but the risk is extremely low. Most of the night will be partly to mostly clear, with scattered clouds expected into the morning. Temperatures will remain mild with a low around 70°.

Sunday

Take precautions with any outdoor plans Sunday. High heat and humidity will lead to very high heat indices across the area. It will feel like it’s in the upper 90s to around 100° during the peak heating hours of the day. The actual air temperature will be in the lower to mid-90s for daytime highs. Expect partly sunny skies with clouds building into the afternoon. A washout isn’t expected but a few isolated showers or storms are possible in the afternoon. Spotty rain and storms are also possible in the evening. A few storms may be strong, capable of producing severe wind gusts, large hail, and very heavy rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat will carry over into the early part of the week with highs around to a little above 90° through mid-week. There will be a risk for occasional downpours and thunderstorms through the early workweek. A better chance for more widespread rain and storms comes mid-week as a cold front sweeps through the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above