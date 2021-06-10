Stagnant pattern with rain and storms developing Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and cloudy this morning. Warm, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s and muggy.

Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Slight shower or storm chance into Thursday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.



STORMS, MORE ISOLATED FRIDAY

Lower 80’s with a more isolated shower or storm chance Friday.

Slight shower or storm chance Friday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.



SLIGHT STORM CHANCE SATURDAY, ISOLATED SHOWERS LIKELY SUNDAY

Mid 80’s and partly sunny for Saturday. Slight chance for isolated shower or storm into late afternoon.

Partly cloudy and low in the mid 60’s Saturday night.

High Sunday in the lower 80’s. Chance for isolated showers or storms.

Mid 60’s for Sunday night and cloudy skies.



STORM CHANCE MONDAY AS COOLER AIR ARRIVES

Partly sunny Monday and a high around 80°. Chance for a few showers and storms as cooler, less humid air arrives. Mid to upper 50’s for a comfortable night Monday night. Cloudy skies. Partly sunny and a high in the mid 70’s Tuesday. Low to mid 50’s for Tuesday night and cloudy skies. Low to mid 70’s for Wednesday and partly sunny. Lower 50’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night. Mid 70’s for Thursday with clouds and sunshine.