(WKBN) — The spring equinox is just over a week away. If you are like me, you are probably ready for sunshine, warmer temperatures and no snow in the forecast. When thinking about how spring is almost upon us, it got me thinking: How much snow does Youngstown typically see during the spring season?

How much snow does Youngstown normally record in spring?

During March, April and May, as temperatures climb, the number of times we see snow starts to decline. However, Youngstown still averages double-digit snowfall during March and a couple of inches of snow during April. Youngstown averages 10.5 inches of snow in March and 2.6 inches in April. The normal snowfall in May is 0 inches, although Youngstown has recorded measurable snow in May.

Youngstown Snow History

According to the National Weather Service, the normal last measurable snow occurs around April 11. The earliest last seasonal measurable snowfall happened on March 17, 1978, when 1 inch of snow was recorded. The latest seasonal measurable snowfall happened on May 16, 1956, when 0.1 inch of snow was recorded.

The normal last snowfall of at least 1 inch happens around March 27. The latest seasonal snowfall of at least 1 inch was on May 9, 1966, when 5.4 inches of snow fell, and on May 9, 2021, when 1.6 inches of snow fell.

What are the top 10 snowiest spring seasons on record in Youngstown?

While Youngstown only averages just over 13 inches of snow during the spring season, there have been years where we have picked up over 2 feet of snow in the spring.

Year Snowfall (Inches) 1987 33.0″ 1993 31.4″ 2005 25.5″ 1962 24.8″ 1957 24.5″ 2007 24.4″ 1965 23.7″ 1982 23.7″ 1923 23.2″ 2018 23.2″ Top 10 snowiest springs on record in Youngstown

So far for March, Youngstown has only picked up just over 1 inch of snow. For this spring to get into the top 10 snowiest spring seasons on record, Youngstown would need to record more snow than we recorded during the entire months of December, January and February combined. Youngstown saw just less than 15 inch of snow during this these months.

What are the top 10 least snowiest spring seasons on record in Youngstown?