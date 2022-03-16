(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and chilly in the upper 30’s this morning.

Mostly sunny and temperatures in the mid 60’s today. That’s about 20° above average.

Increasing clouds and a low in the mid 40’s tonight.



CLOUDY AND CONTINUED MILD FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Partly sunny and a high in the mid 60’s Thursday.

Mostly cloudy and mid 40’s Thursday night.



WET WEATHER AND COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny with afternoon isolated rain on Friday. High in the mid 60’s.

Showers likely Friday night, low in the mid 40’s.

Scattered rain showers Saturday. With a high in the lower 50’s, but falling through the day.

Colder for Saturday night, low in the mid 30’s. Chance for a rain shower, mixing with light snow late and overnight.



COLDER LATE WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK

SPRING ARRIVES 11:33am Sunday.

Early morning snow shower Sunday, with a chance for a rain-snow mix into the afternoon. High around 50°. Clouds and a few flurries possible Sunday night. Low in the lower 30’s.

Partly sunny and lower 50’s Monday.

Mostly cloudy and low around 30° Monday night.



RAIN LIKELY INTO MID-WEEK

Mostly cloudy with an afternoon shower for Tuesday. High in the lower 50’s.

Upper 30’s and cloudy Tuesday night.

Mid 50’s Wednesday and rain showers likely.