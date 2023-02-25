Despite the fact that this has been a mild winter, cold snaps like the one this weekend remind us that we are still in the middle of the coldest time of the year.

However, yesterday we reached a very important key temperature milestone when the average high temperature reached 40°F. Reaching this temperature value signifies that warmer weather is on the way.

Normal high temperatures locally for the calendar year

The average high temperature will reach 41°F by the end of the month and then it will reach into the low 50s by the end of March.

Below are some more important temperature milestones:

March 24: Normal high temperature reaches 50°F

April 15: Normal high temperature reaches 60°F

May 11: Normal high temperature reaches 70°F

June 18: Normal high temperature reach 80°F

July 5: Normal high temperatures reach maximum of 83°F

The normal high temperature is going to continue to increase from now until July 5. The normal high temperature will stay at 83°F until July 30 when it starts going back down again.

Another important milestone will be reached on April 1 (I ain’t foolin’) when the normal low temperature will rise above 32°F.

Longer days: Another sign of spring

Another sign that spring is approaching is the length of daylight. During the month of February, the length of daylight increases by over an hour. Recently, the sun has started to set after 6 p.m. which is certainly a sign that the days are getting longer.

In total, the length of day will increase over an hour by the end of the month. The first 8 p.m. sunset is only 42 days away on April 8.

Longer days are ahead!

We will spring forward on March 12 which will produce the first 7 p.m. sunset. The length of day will increase by four hours and three minutes by June 16.



Hold on a little longer! Warmer days are ahead.