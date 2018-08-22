Spotty showers and cooler Wednesday Video

DAYBREAK WEATHER

Partly sunny and still a tad on the humid side. Slight chance for a spotty shower early. Temperatures in the mid 60's.

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

We'll notice a drop off in the humidity into the late afternoon. As a secondary cold front sweeps East there will be a chance for a few spotty showers. A slight risk for a thunderstorm in the early afternoon. Cool air aloft could generate some small hail in storms.

DRY AND GRADUALLY WARMING

Clearing tonight as high pressure builds in from the West. Chilly into Thursday morning, low in the lower 50's and not as muggy. Sunshine and clouds for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures at of just below normal, mid to upper 70's.

HUMID AND UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Partly sunny and breezy Friday night and Saturday. Slight chance Saturday for a few showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A ridge of high pressure will bring warm and humid weather to the Valley by Sunday. An isolated pop up storm is possible, again mainly in the afternoon heat.

