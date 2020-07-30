Spotty downpours and t-storms possible Thursday as a cold front moves through the region

A cold front sweeping through the region Thursday will touch off some hit-and-miss rain and thunderstorms -- here's a look at how it plays out:

TONIGHT

A bit warmer and more humid across the Valley tonight. Lows will fall to the upper 60s by daybreak Thursday. There will be a chance for a stray shower or storm through the evening and into the first half of the overnight. The best chance at seeing a stray shower or storm will be through Trumbull and Mercer counties. Although the best chance at encountering a shower is in the northern parts of the viewing area, a storm drifting further south into Mahoning, Lawrence, or Columbiana counties can’t be ruled out. Scattered clouds are expected with periods of partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

THURSDAY

Thursday isn’t looking like as sunny of a day. Periods of sunshine will still occur but scattered clouds are expected through much of the afternoon into the evening which will block out the sun at times. Under some of those clouds will be a few downpours or a stray thunderstorm or two. A cold front working through the area will trigger widely-scattered showers and storms as temperatures reach the mid-80s for afternoon highs. It’ll also be a bit of a humid day for the area. The rain chances won’t begin to climb until mid to late afternoon, with the chance for hit-and-miss rain continuing into the evening. Though everyone has a chance to encounter one of these showers, not everyone will be impacted.

Thursday’s cold front will continue working through the area into the late evening, keeping the risk for a few showers or storms in the forecast into the night. Any rain that can develop may linger into the early morning hours Friday. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with a chance for an early morning shower or sprinkle and plenty of clouds around. Clouds thin out through the day with sun and patchy clouds expected through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s and it is looking like a comfortable day with lower dew points around the region. Friday night is looking quiet and comfortably cool. Skies will be mostly clear with lows around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is looking like a decent day with some sun, increasing clouds, and we add a few degrees to the daytime high. The next storm system approaches the Valley Saturday night. Showers become increasingly more likely Saturday night with widespread scattered rain and thunderstorms expected to wrap up the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.