Tonight: Skies across the valley will stay mostly clear tonight as muggy air lingers. Lows will reach the upper-60s by Tuesday morning, especially in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. A sunny start to Tuesday morning will help temps rebound quickly. By noon, most of us will feel temperatures rise back into the low-80s with heat indices approaching the upper-80s.

Tuesday: Tuesday afternoon will continue to warm, with highs topping out in the mid-80s and heat indices near 90 in some spots. A cold front will approach in the late afternoon which will provide a focus for scattered showers and storms to develop. While severe storms are not expected, heavy downpours, lightning, and isolated gusty wind are possible. Rain and thunder will taper off after sunset.