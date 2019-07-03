Sporadic downpours & storms continue — Here’s an update on when to prepare for rain







TONIGHT

Areas of downpours and storms will continue overnight with broken clouds between showers. The chance for a gusty storm or some hail will also continue but will be much lower as we lose the sunshine and daytime heating. It will stay warm and very humid. Lows will be around 70°.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will start off with broken clouds and the chance for some showers or a thunderstorm. We will have some breaks in the clouds, aiding temps in climbing to the mid-80s. It will remain humid and additional pop-up downpours and storms are expected for the afternoon into the evening.

As the sun sets Wednesday evening, the rain and storms will begin to fizzle out with only an isolated thunderstorm or shower expected overnight. Lows drop to around 70 with muggy conditions continuing.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

We are looking hot and humid for the 4th of July. Expect partly sunny skies and highs around 90°. When you factor in the dew point, it will feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s through the afternoon and evening.

As the temperatures rise, so does the chance for rain and storms. As temperatures rise to the 80s, similar to the last several days, pop-up downpours and thunderstorms will develop. Hit-or-miss style rain and storms are expected through the afternoon and into the evening. The rain fizzles out as the sun sets. There is a chance for rain in the area at sunset so fireworks displays may be greeted by some raindrops. Plan ahead so the chance for rain is heading out to any displays.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will continue with hot and humid days right into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 for several days. During those warm and humid afternoons, pop-up downpours and storms will continue developing across the area. Heat indices will rise into the mid to upper 90s for several days. We are looking at a break in the pattern toward the end of the 7-day forecast with improving weather and less humid conditions.

Watch the video at the top for a detailed walk-through of the forecast or CLICK HERE for the current 7-day outlook.