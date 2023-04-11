(WKBN) – SpaceX is expected to launch 51 payloads overnight from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Transporter-7 mission is scheduled for the early morning of April 12, 2023. Liftoff is currently scheduled for 2:48 a.m. ET.

What rocket will SpaceX use for the mission?

The mission will use the rocket SpaceX Falcon 9.

This image is a picture of what the SpaceX Falcon 9 looks like from SpaceX.com.

What kind of rocket is the SpaceX Falcon 9?

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is a rocket that can be reused. It is a two-stage rocket and is the world’s first orbital-class reusable rocket.

See a video of a SpaceX Falcon9 launch on this page.

Once the stage separation takes place, the Falcon 9 will land back at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A look at the Transporter-7 mission launch and expected deployment of payloads from SpaceX.

The live link to the launch is here.

This will be SpaceX’s seventh smallsat rideshare mission.

What will the SpaceX mission deploy?

The flight will deploy 51 payloads including CubeSats, MicroSats, hosted payloads and orbital transfer vehicles that will carry spacecraft that will be deployed at a later date according to spacex.com.

You can see all the mission details and updated launch information here.