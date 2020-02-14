Some Valentine’s Day snuggle weather as Arctic air takes over Friday

We certainly have experienced outbreaks of much colder air but not so much this winter -- The next 36 hours will be about the coldest we've been most of this winter:

TONIGHT

Arctic air takes over tonight. Bursts of heavy snow will occur through the evening, quickly coating over area roadways. Some lake effect snow will develop overnight, bringing additional coating to a few inches of snow. Accumulation tonight will be in the vicinity of 0.5″ – 2″ with locally up to 3″ of new snow not out of the question for spots stuck under heavier lake effect snowbands.

It will turn much colder tonight. Temperatures will drop to around 10° by Friday morning. Winds won’t be too strong, but enough of a breeze will be present to drop wind chills to between -5° to 5° by Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Expect a cold Valentine’s Day with highs only reaching the upper teens. Wind chills through the day will be in the upper single digits to lower teens at times. Spotty snow showers or flurries will linger into Friday morning, especially in the northern snowbelt. The chance for snow fades into the afternoon and clouds will also begin to thin out. By sunset, clouds may be thin enough for a glimpse of sunshine.

Clouds will continue clearing out Friday night with temperatures dropping toward the middle single digits. So far this winter, our coldest overnight low has been 7° on January 20th. We stand a good shot at reaching that again, if not dropping a degree or two lower.

SATURDAY

After the cold start, we will have a rapid rebound with temperatures climbing nearly 30° through the day. Highs will be in the lower to mid-30s. Expect lots of sunshine around Saturday morning. Clouds will increase into the late-afternoon, turning cloudy again Saturday evening. We will have a chance for a few isolated snow showers or flurries Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Saturday night won’t be nearly as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A warming trend will continue through early next week with temperatures around 50° Tuesday. The next storm system arrives Monday night into Tuesday, bringing some rain showers. Temperatures will turn cooler on the heels of that storm for the middle and latter half of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.