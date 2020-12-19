Some rain and snow chances this weekend then looking to your holiday week forecast

FRIDAY OUTLOOKBe alert for slick roads this morning. Light snow fell overnight and side streets will be especially slick. We got about an 1" to 2" of snow overnight. Temperatures in the mid 20's. High today in the low to mid 30's.

CHILLY TONIGHTLow to mid 20's tonight and partly cloudy skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKCloudy Saturday and a bit warmer, with a high in the mid 30's. Rain/snow mix likely Saturday night with a low in the lower 30's. Mixed precipitation likely Sunday, and a high in the upper 30's. Chance for snow showers Sunday night, with a low in the lower 30's.

WINTRY MIX CHANCE MONDAY AND TUESDAYMixed precipitation again for Monday and a high in the mid to upper 30's. Lower 30's with snow and rain mix Monday night. Mid 30's Tuesday with a rain or snow mix. Upper 20's Tuesday night with isolated snow showers.

CLOUDY AND UNSEASONABLY MILD WEDNESDAYMostly cloudy skies Wednesday and a warm high in the mid to upper 40's. Rain showers likely Wednesday night with a mild lowaround 40°.

FALLING TEMPS CHRISTMAS EVE AND COLD FOR CHRISTMASFalling temperatures into the low to mid 30's for Christmas eve day afternoon. Chance for rain changing to snow showers. Low in the mid teens into Christmas morning.Colder for Christmas day and scattered snow showers. Cold, high in the low to mid 20's!