Some rain and snow chances this weekend then looking to your holiday week forecast

FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds stick around for Friday night and Saturday with a stray flurry possible early Friday evening. Lows Saturday morning expected to drop to the mid to low 20’s.
- Dry weather expected for the daylight hours on Saturday with highs getting back to the mid and upper 30s. After sunset Saturday, the chances of rain showers increase. As temperatures fall into the overnight hours and Sunday morning, rain changes over to snow where light snow accumulations are possible for Sunday morning.
- Scattered snow showers or rain showers on Sunday afternoon will diminish. Highs Sunday back into the upper 30s.
- The first part of next week will be mostly quiet with another quick hitting storm system which will bring another chance of some light snow Monday night into Tuesday.
- Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next seven days with highs getting back into the middle 40’s and a mix of sun and clouds. This is ahead of a stronger storm which will approach the region for the Christmas holiday.
- As of now, we are tracking a strong cold front which should progress towards the region just in time for Christmas Eve. Initially the precipitation type will be rain but that rain is expected to mix with and change to snow for Christmas Eve night into Christmas day as temperatures fall in a big way. Christmas day looks very cold with highs barely in the low 20s and the potential for some accumulating snow showers.
We’ll fine tune these forecast details as we get closer to the holidays. Click the video above for an in depth forecast for your weekend and beyond.