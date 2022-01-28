Some hacks to make Winter a little more comfortable

(WKBN)- Here are some winter hacks to keep you warm and safe today.



~Open the drapes when sunny. Let the warm sun come in. Be sure to draw them after sunset to insulate the house.



~Run the ceiling fan. It’s not just for summer. Just reverse the spin so that it draws the cold air up, forcing the warmer air near the ceiling DOWN, where you are.



~Humidify. Adding moisture into the air will make it feel warmer, and give you some moisture to help your nose fight off viruses.



~Walk like a penguin! Short, choppy steps when walking on ice. Like a penguin. This puts more of your foot surface on the ground for traction and balance.



~For my friends with snow throwers, grab some Pam cooking spray or WD-40 to coat the inside chute of your snow thrower. It’ll help prevent clogs from wet snow.



~Clogged windshield wiper spray from the freezing temps? Mix 8 ounces of Rubbing alcohol with the fluid in a gallon container and add it to your windshield wiper fluid reservoir…



And before you know it, we’ll have warmer temperatures and pot holes!