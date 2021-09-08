Some autumn vibes to end the week, occasional showers linger in the forecast

TONIGHT

The evening and early part of the night will be mainly clear. Expect a quick drop in temperatures after the evening sunset. Temperatures approach the upper 50s by 11 p.m. and will drop to the middle to lower 50s by daybreak. While the night starts out mostly clear, clouds will be on the increase into the morning and a stray shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out by sunrise.

THURSDAY

Thursday will have those pumpkin spice and hoodie vibes. It will be a cooler day overall with highs struggling to near 70°. We will have peeks of sunshine through the day and a northwesterly breeze. A few passing showers or sprinkles are possible in the morning. We will continue watching for hit-and-miss showers or a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Any storms that may develop or the more robust showers can produce pockets of small hail. The chance for some spotty showers continues Thursday evening and into the night. Scattered clouds will be in place through the night with lows in the lower 50s and some rural spots may reach upper 40s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

Friday begins with scattered clouds continuing for the area. The chance remains for a few isolated showers or sprinkles, mainly in the northern snowbelt. Rain chances fade into the afternoon and clouds begin to clear out into the evening. Highs for the day will be in the lower 70s. Rain chances end by the evening and, as of now, it is looking like great weather for Friday football. Bring the hoodies to the games with temperatures in the 60s at kickoff, dropping into the middle to upper 50s by the final plays. The overnight will be mainly clear with lows in the lower 50s. Rural communities may reach upper 40s for lows before sunrise.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our taste of autumn ends after Saturday morning. It will be a mostly sunny day with highs jumping back to the upper 70s. We add a few more degrees to highs Sunday, warming to the lower to mid-80s. It will turn a bit more humid Sunday with partly sunny skies. Highs will hover in the lower to mid-80s early next week and we will have to watch for occasional showers or storms, especially into next Wednesday as another cold front nears the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.